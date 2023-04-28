Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on West Bengal Coast

Coast Guard District Headquarters (WB), Haldia, under the aegis of Headquarters Coast Guard Region (NE) conducted the joint Coastal Security Exercise codenamed "Sagar Kavach”, from April 25-26, 23 along the coast of West Bengal. The exercise was conducted with the objective to evaluate the threats emanating from seaward in present geo-political conditions and validate existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of all Stakeholders and to strengthen the security mechanism along the coast of West Bengal by synergizing efforts and assets of central and state agencies responsible for coastal security. The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements i.e. air-surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of Coast Guard and Navy and close coast patrol by Coast Guard Air cushioned vessels, boats of Marine Police, CISF, Customs and BSF, etc.

The stakeholders who participated in the exercise alongwith Indian Coast Guard included Indian Navy, BSF, Marine Police, West Bengal Police, CISF, Forest Dept., Fisheries Dept., Customs, Haldia Dock Complex, MMD and various intelligence agencies.

The ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard, Indian Navy, the patrol boats of BSF, Marine Police, Customs and CISF, were deployed in the two day long exercise. The efficacy of men and material was tested for alertness in preventing any incursion by non-state actors in our coastal areas. The sustained efforts put in by all stake holders ensured seamless flow of information from the lowermost formations to the higher echelons.

The joint exercise achieved synergy in operations in all spheres of coastal security against threats, ranging from unauthorized access of vessels through sea using commandeered fishing boats, capture of high value targets, Port security, hostage crisis and infiltration through creeks.

The exercise was instrumental in strengthening the close coordination among all coastal security stakeholders; develop progressive synergy, validating SOPs, Identification of grey area and in enhancement of coastal security mechanism for the state of West Bengal.