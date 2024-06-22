 Indian Coast Guard Celebrates International Yoga Day 2024
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) proudly celebrated International Yoga Day on 21 June 2024, embracing the AYUSH Mantralaya’s theme of 'Yoga for Self and Society'.

Coordinated yoga sessions were held simultaneously at more than 60 Coast Guard locations spread across the nation along the coast and Islands. The events were led by trained yoga instructors who guided the personnel and families through a series of asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation techniques. Special focus was given to practices that can be easily incorporated into the daily routines of Coast Guard personnel, aiding in stress management and enhancing overall resilience.

Director General Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, DGICG, along with 1000 ICG personnel and families participated in the main event held at Delhi NCR. Addressing the gathering, the Director General highlighted the importance of integrating yoga into daily life, especially for those in demanding roles like the Coast Guard.

Ms. Neha Mehtani, a renowned Yoga Instructor, led the central session along with her team of nine members, imparting valuable insights and techniques to the participants. The sessions were designed to cater to all levels, from beginners to seasoned practitioners, ensuring inclusive participation.

The International Yoga Day events by the Indian Coast Guard exemplify a commitment to the health and wellness of its personnel         and the broader community. As the world increasingly recognizes         the benefits of yoga, such initiatives play a crucial role in spreading awareness and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

