 Indian Coast Guard brings home rescued Indian fishermen
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Ten Indian fishermen who were rescued from Maldivian waters have been safely brought to Visakhapatnam by Indian Coast Guard on  April 6, 2023. These fishermen had ventured into sea from Thengapatnam (near Kanyakumari, TN) on April 16. Subsequently, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift without any help for 5 days. The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious on April 26. Based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was dispatched embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in A&N islands.

Out of the ten fishermen, 08 belong to the state of Kerala (Vizhinjam) and 02 are from Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). Preliminary medical examination of all ten rescued fishermen was carried out onboard the Coast Guard ship and all were found to be in healthy state.

