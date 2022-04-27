Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with 9 crew carrying 56 kgs narcotics

Indian Coast Guard on an intelligence input, in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat, strategically deployed ships for patrolling close to International Maritime Boundary line. As per early reports, in the operation, ICG ships apprehended Pakistani boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Arabian Sea and seized 56 kgs narcotics worth approx Rs 280 Crore.

During the midnight of 24/25 Apr 22, Indian Coast Guard Ships sighted the suspicious moving boat approx 05 nm inside Indian waters. ICG ships closed the vessel and directed her to stop for investigation. However, on being challenged the vessel threw some bundles in water and started to flee. On suspicion, the ICG ship immediately recovered the floating bundles from the sea which were confirmed to be narcotics. The Pakistani boat started to flee at high speed. ICG ship despite the rough seas undertook hot pursuit. On firing warning shots the boat stopped. ICG ship then boarded the vessel and apprehended the crew.

The boat was towed by ICG ship as primary evidence involved in illegal transshipment of narcotics. The boat was towed to Jakhau where all security agencies will undertake a joint investigation to further establish facts.

Indian Coast Guard has made total seizures worth Rs. 12,206 crores of contraband and narcotics since inception.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:34 PM IST