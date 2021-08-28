Indian Bank organises Mega Retail Loan Camp in Mumbai

A Mega Retail Loan Camp in Mumbai was organized by Indian Bank, FGM office, Mumbai today which was presided over by Bank’s Executive Director Imran A. Siddiqui. The Retail Mega Camp was organized Pan FGM, Mumbai for all the zonal offices under FGMO Mumbai, i.e. ZO, Mumbai (South), ZO, Mumbai (west), ZO, Ahmadabad, ZO, Surat, ZO, Pune and ZO, Nagpur jointly. FGM, Mumbai, Rohit Rishi and all Zonal Managers of respective zones were present in person for the special occasion. Valued customers of Bank from all the fields of life were invited for this grand Camp. Out of 2,464 sanctioned accounts Pan FGMO amounting to Rs. 529 crore of Retail and MSME Loan Sanction Letters were distributed in the Mega Camp by ED Siddiqui to a large number of borrowers in the presence of the other dignitaries.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:24 AM IST