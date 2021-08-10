Indian Bank donates utility and food packets to cancer affected persons and their families

Indian Bank, Zonal Office Mumbai West has organized an programme to donate daily utility packets along with food packets to the cancer affected persons and families towards Corporate Social Responsibility who are undergoing their treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Institute and staying at shelters provided by Shree Gadge Maharaj Mission Dharmshala Trust, Dadar .

In continuation to this Indian Bank, Zonal Office Mumbai West has also organised another programme for the children of Snehasadan, Andheri where required furniture and food packets were distributed by Shyam Shankar, Zonal Manager, Indian Bank.

The executives of the Indian Bank, Shree Gadge Maharaj Mission Dharmshala Trust, Dadar and Snehsadan were present during this CSR programme