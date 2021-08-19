Indian Bank celebrates its 115th Foundation Day on Aug 15

Advertisement

Indian Bank commemorated its 115th Foundation Day on the same day as the 75th Independence Day of the nation. The Bank, which commenced its operations on 15th August 1907 as part of our nation’s Swadeshi Movement, has completed 114 years of commendable service, contributing immensely to the socio-economic development. This year has created a distinguished milestone for Indian Bank, owing to the historic and seamless amalgamation of Allahabad Bank with it and thus, paved way for a vibrant day of celebrations and camaraderie.

The virtual celebrations were held in the presence of MD & CEO, Padmaja Chunduru, ED’s, V V Shenoy and Imran Amin Siddiqui, and former ED’s, M K Bhattacharya and K Ramachandran.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:55 AM IST