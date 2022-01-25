Indian and Mauritian PM jointly inaugurates NBCC Built Social Housing Units project in Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on January 20.

The construction of Social Housing Project at Dagotiere and Mare Tabac was conceived with an idea to provide low-cost residential houses for poor families in Mauritius. The 956 Housing units project was funded by the Govt. of India and completed well within the approved cost of 45 million USD. The project also includes associated infrastructure work like roads, water supply, sewerage, drains and other public utilities. The event witnessed handing over of the keys to the beneficiaries by the PM of Mauritius.

It is worth highlighting that NBCC has been recently entrusted with the task of constructing 2000 Social Housing Units in Hulhumalé, Maldives under Buyer’s Credit. The biggest ever overseas work secured by NBCC.

