India@75: Defence Minister inaugurates HAL Exhibitions, now open to public

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 13, virtually inaugurated week-long activities related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (India @75) that included HAL focused events. The exhibition sites at Bengaluru (including the Museum and Heritage Center), Nashik, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Koraput and Lucknow are now open to public with no entry fee till December 19 (9AM to 5PM). Following the inauguration, Dr C G Krishnadas Nair, Honorary President, SIATI and former Chairman, HAL unveiled the exhibition at HAL Heritage Centre & Aerospace Museum, Bengaluru in the presence of senior HAL officials.

HAL is showcasing its 80 years of heritage, current and futuristic products during the week beginning December 13. HAL-produced aircraft, helicopters, aero engines, avionics systems, components and LRUs are on display at different exhibitions. Visitors can view CATS WARRIOR UAV Mockup model, model of LCA Tejas, MiG 21 and MiG 27, Do-228 and HS-748, avionics systems, operational model of ALH transmission system, LRUs and aerospace components at different exhibitions.

Public entry to these exhibition/museums will be with valid ID cards and students with their school/college ID cards with COVID protocols.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:16 PM IST