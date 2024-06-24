‘India will be a dairy to the world’ says Jayen Mehta, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd at IMC’s AGM

The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC) hosted its 116th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 21, 2024 at its headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. addressed the AGM. In his address, Mehta highlighted Amul's upward journey from producing approximately 250 litres of milk per day in 1946 to producing more than 300 lac litres of milk per day today, as well as a network of 3.6 million farmers, affiliation with 18,600 villages in Gujarat, and a turnover of more than 80,000 crores of the Amul brand.

He noted India's potential to become the world's largest producer of milk. He went on to say that milk has become India's greatest agricultural crop, and that within the next decade, India will account for one-third of global milk output. The integration of technology in the business and consumer segments has resulted in an increase in the brand's turnover. He also discussed the transformative efforts of the 'Sahakar se Samruddhi' scheme, which have contributed to the prosperity of cooperatives, and emphasised that the 'Cooperatives Model' is a gift to the world.

At the 116th AGM of IMC, the outgoing President Samir Somaiya shared his thoughts and experiences at the chamber and Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive CMD, OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd took over as the President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Ms. Sunita Ramnathkar, Director, Eudora Enterprise Ltd. took over as Vice President of the chamber.

Sanjaya Mariwala, President, IMC said; “I am excited to step into the role of President IMC this year. The year 2024-25 is an important year for India and the Chamber has been at the front end of representing the Interests of the Business community. The Chamber has and will continue to play a key role in policy advocacy, shaping the response of the industry and joining hands with the Government in execution in the spirit of partnership. It would be my endeavour to improve the impactfulness of the chamber in my year as the president”.

Ms. Sunita Ramnathkar, Vice-President, IMC said; “I am honored to serve as Vice President of the IMC and would like to thank our President Mariwala who has always been committed to the vision of the IMC. I would like to take his vision forward with our chamber and its members who represent interests of Indian trade, commerce, and industry. IMC has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry landscape and I will continue to assist our President in taking it to new heights by playing a significant role in consolidating Indian business interests through networking and making the Indian economy self-reliant.”