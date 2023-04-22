India to create world record with over 10K people learning climate clock assembly

The world is currently facing erratic weather patterns and frequent climate-related disasters as a result of human-induced climate change. The cascading effects of climate change can have catastrophic consequences, and time is running out to keep global warming within a reversible limit.

The 'climate clock' is a mechanism to drive home this point of urgency for addressing the pressing issue of climate change," says Prof. Chetan S Solanki.

Under its G20 presidency, India has implemented various initiatives, including Mission LiFE, to increase awareness and promote climate-friendly behaviour. India also plays a crucial role in representing the voices of developing and least-developed countries in climate-related debates. In continuation of these efforts, the Energy Swaraj Foundation, in collaboration with various organisations, is organising the world's largest Global Climate Clock Assembly and Display Event to promote a mass movement led by aware citizens to address climate change.

According to Prof. Chetan S. Solanki, "using carbon-based energy is the cause of the problem; switching to solar energy is the solution to the problem." The mega consortium is expected to bring awareness and instill action at a large scale. Over 3000 people from 2000 organisations from diverse fields, including education, corporates, and government organisations, will participate in this Mega Event being held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. It is going to be a Guinness Book of World Records event, Asia Book of records, and Limca book of records.

The Chief Guest of the occasion is Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Sciences and Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office; Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space. The Guests of Honor are Prof. (Dr.) T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education; Dr. Chintan Vaisnav, Mission Director, Niti Aayog Atal Innovation Mission, and Prof. Chetan S. Solanki, Professor at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Founder Energy Swaraj Foundation.

The event aims to bring awareness and inspire action on a large scale, with over 3000 people from 2000 organizations across various fields participating in person and over 10,000 participating online from all over India and other countries. Over 7000 people will learn to make and assemble climate clocks at their own place, and the message of climate clocks will become widespread.

The Solar Man of India, Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki, espouses the idea of Energy Swaraj, which promotes the switch to solar energy as a solution to the problem of carbon-based energy usage. The Energy Swaraj Foundation has also provided several climate clocks for free, and the training about climate clocks is available online. The ESF has partnered with a global platform climateclock.world to spread the message given by the climate clock globally. Thus, the message of climate clocks will become widespread.

