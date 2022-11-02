India Post observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on the 147th birth anniversary of the “Iron Man of India”, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, India Post, Mumbai Region is celebrating the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”, released a special cover with special cancellation paying a tribute to the father of unified India. The release event took place in the premises of the historic Birla House, Mumbai where Sardar Patel has breathed his last breath in the year 1950. The release was done by the auspicious hands of Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. Postmaster General, India Post, Mumbai Region, Swati Pandey & business tycoon and youth icon, Yash Birla were present at the event.

The Special Cover that features the picture of a unified India in embossed form along with the miniature pictorial depiction of the statue of unity highlighting the connect of the Ashok Chakra and Sardar himself, showcases boundless contribution towards the unification and freedom of the country, while the special cancellation features the historic Birla House that witnessed the presence of many prominent freedom fighters, including Gandhi and Sardar Patel and formed to be a safe refuge to the patriots fighting in the freedom movement of India. The special cancellation also bears the pin code of the Birla House of Malabar Hills, Mumbai, i.e., 400006.

Thanking the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Yash Birla, Postmaster General, India Post, Mumbai Region, Swati Pandey said that, “The only reason behind the release of this special cover is to pay a humble tribute to the man who was not only one of the greatest freedom fighters of our country but also who has made it possible to unify India at a time of extreme socio-political anarchy. The current and future generation should know and realize the contribution of Sardar Patel in shaping the political map of India what it is today.

Not only that, Sardar Patel is also the father of Indian Civil Services, being the person behind the establishment of All India Services system that forms to be one of the integral wings of the governmental machinery and me, being a bureaucrat with a career span of over 24 years express my sincerest gratitude and respect to the father of unified India whose efforts have left us in a unified country where we can breathe and travel free.’’