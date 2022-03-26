Ministry of New & Renewable Energy participated in India – Japan Hydrogen Seminar hosted by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Japan and India, in collaboration with TERI, the session addressed the enormous potential of hydrogen in India, which will attract Japanese industries with advanced hydrogen technologies. The focus was on understanding the supply side (e.g., competitive cost of hydrogen) and the demand side (e.g., how much hydrogen will be used in Oil Refinery, Chemical, Steel, Power, Mobility industries).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:50 PM IST