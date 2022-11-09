India expects to grow at 6.5 percent next year: CRISIL MD addressing at 21st CII Cost Congress

Total Cost Management is playing a major role in achieving the Make in India objective of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and becoming Aatmanirbhar Bharat, stated the participants. By increasing cost competitiveness and strengthening its manufacturing sector, India has an opportunity to increase its global trade pie which is just 1.7 percent lower than that of China.

The total cost management as a strategic initiative is helping Indian companies achieve cost efficiency and has even prompted more than 500 small companies to adopt Total Cost Management (TCM) services post the pandemic to improve their cost competitiveness.

At the 21st International CII COST CONGRESS 2022 ~ Conference on Total Cost Management - organised by the apex industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mr Gurpreet Chhatwal, Managing Director, CRISIL Ratings Limited stated that post the pandemic, the growth momentum has shifted towards countries like India.

“India is in a much better position as compared to the western countries who are not used to dealing with high inflationary pressures. India has also got high domestic consumption and is not dependent on global demand,” he informed.

Addressing the keynote address as the Guest of Honour at the event, Mr Chhatwal stated that most large Indian companies remained unscathed during the pandemic largely due to their improved cost efficiency. “This year, India is growing at 7 percent as compared to the world average of 3.1 percent. Even next year, we can expect to grow around 6.5 percent. Although global shocks can restrict the upside, we believe that domestic factors will play a big role in India’s growth,” he added.

He explained that the central government has made significant development in building India’s infrastructure which has been paying results now. “Work done in the field of GST and IBC will yield results and bring about sustainable growth,” he said.

The Summit also had the release of the CII TCM handbook for the textile industry.

Mr Seshagiri Rao, Chairman CII National Committee for TCM & JMD JSW Steel informed that today cost is no more a finance function. “It is HR, operating and marketing functions. In all, it is a strategic function and an important part of the CEO’s function. TCM is an important strategic tool which is helping business grow,” he pointed out.

He stated that the main objective of cost management is to make all sectors more competitive by bringing in efficiency and help achieve the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the government.

Mr Rao further added that post the pandemic, while there has been a recovery in the demand side, the supply side issues still remain. “The government has pumped in a huge amount of stimulus to help resolve the issue. This is a huge opportunity for countries like India,” he said.

Eight companies who have achieved the objective of enhanced cost competitiveness were identified and presented with the TCM Awards on the occasion.

Mr Ramesh Swaminathan, Chairman, Cost Congress 2022 & ED, Lupin Ltd stated that disruptive times have given rise to antifragility among companies to become more resilient. “Shifts in value have been created and technology has played the role of an enabler,” he said.

He stated that India has one of the best start-up ecosystems in the world, however there is a need to nurture that as well in the future. “The survival rate for start-ups on a five-year average is 52 percent. We need to understand how digital technology is going to help these start-ups scale up,” he added.

The concluding remarks were given by Mr. Dinesh Thapar, Co-chair Cost Congress 2022 & CFO, Bajaj Auto Limited.