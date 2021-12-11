India Exim Bank brings together more than 75 artisans from 20 states of India at Mumbai

Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) is organizing its eighth edition of ‘Exim Bazaar’ at World Trade Centre’s Expo Centre, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai from December 19 to 21, 2021 to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The exhibition shall showcase traditional and contemporary art and craft products from all over India. Some of the participating artisans and weavers who would be exhibiting their diverse range of skills, talents and techniques, are national and state awardees. The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, will be inaugurating the three-day exhibition on December 19, 2021.

Art forms such as Madhubani paintings, leather puppetry, Warli paintings, Pichwai paintings, Phulkari embroidery, Pattachitra and Phad paintings, Banarasi silk fabrics, lac bangles, Kawad paintings, Kalamkari paintings, Chanderi weaving, ceramic blue pottery, Dokra art among others will be on display and available for sale at this exhibition.

Exim Bazaar, an exhibition-cum-sale handmade arts and crafts of India curated by India Exim Bank, comes back after a hiatus of almost two years due to the pandemic. Many artisans and rural enterprises suffered a loss in income due to the lockdown and COVID-related restrictions, as the sales from exhibitions and retail channels became limited. India Exim Bank continued its handholding support by way of design, product, and educative workshops for the artisans during this period. The return of such exhibitions will provide a platform for the artisans to bounce back as well as revival of their arts. It should be noted that all COVID-related protocol will be strictly followed at the Exim Bazaar.

The Exim Bazaar is organised by the India Exim Bank with an objective to boost business prospects for many individual artisans as well as micro & grassroots enterprises. The exhibition provides wider visibility and brand promotion for the artisans to market their products. This gives them access to direct customers and generate future sales leads, as well as understanding consumer preferences, improve industry knowledge and discover latest trends.

India Exim Bank assists artisans, master craftsmen, weavers, clusters, self-help groups, NGOs, grassroots and micro enterprises through capacity building, participation at trade fairs and exhibitions both in India and overseas and sourcing overseas buyers and distributors, under its Grassroots Initiatives and Development (GRID) and Marketing Advisory Services (MAS) programmes. The assistance under these programmes has enabled financial empowerment, employment generation and promotion of entrepreneurship among individual artisans, and ensuring the survival of century old traditional handicraft and handloom products and sustenance of the traditional heritage of Indian crafts.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:10 PM IST