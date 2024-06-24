India-Africa Postal Meet

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the United States Postal Service (USPS), commenced the capacity building and study visit program for the CEO’s of DOs from 24 African countries under the South-South Triangular Cooperation (SSTC). The inaugural ceremony took place on June 21, 2024, at Hotel Taj Land’s End, Bandra, Mumbai, where 45 African delegates alongside representatives from UPU and USPS were warmly welcomed.The objective of this study visit is to share and showcase Indian model of delivering various services through post offices.

Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), Ministry of Communications, Thakur Subhash Sinha, Coordinator Asia Pacific and South-South Cooperation at UPU, Amadou, UPU Africa, Coordinator Postal Services, Mary Anderson, Executive Director of International Postal Affairs at the USPS, Sanjay Saran, Member (Technology) Postal Service Board and Kishan Kumar Sharma, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General (Mails & Business Development), Ramachandra Jayabhaye, Postmaster General, Pune Region graced the occasion.

Prannoy Sharma, Deputy Director General of International Relations and Global Business welcomed the Dignitaries and the delegates. He highlighted the importance of SSTC and the role Indiapost is playing in providing citizen centric services in Rural India.

Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), Ministry of Communication, provided a comprehensive overview of India's postal services, highlighting their evolution and current capabilities. Thakur Subhash Sinha, Coordinator Asia Pacific and South-South Cooperation at UPU, emphasized the significance of SSTC in fostering global collaboration and enhancing postal service infrastructure worldwide.

Amadou, UPU Africa Coordinator for Postal Services, underscored the pivotal role of postal services in Africa's regional development and connectivity. Mary Anderson, Executive Director of International Postal Affairs at USPS, discussed the importance of technological advancement, logistics management, and intergovernmental cooperation to strengthen global postal networks.

Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), shared his insights and innovations in promoting financial inclusion and advancing digital payments infrastructure, highlighting their transformative impact on global financial ecosystems.

As part of the ceremony, a special cover with a unique cancellation mark was released by Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts) to commemorate the India-Africa Postal Leaders Meet. The delegation from Mauritius Post, led by Mr.Vijaye Anand Ramchurn, presented a joint first-day cover marking the 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Mauritius and India to Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts).

The delegates had live experience of service delivery at Mumbai GPO.

The event signifies India's commitment to enhancing postal cooperation through SSTC, facilitating knowledge exchange, and bolstering global postal infrastructure. It also highlights the collaborative efforts of UPU and USPS in promoting sustainable development goals through enhanced postal connectivity.