India – Africa hold Postal Meet

The Govt. of India, through the Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Universal Postal Union [UPU] and the United States Postal Service [USPS], commenced the capacity building and study visit program for the CEO’s of DOs from 24 African countries under the South-South Triangular Cooperation [SSTC]. The inaugural ceremony took place on 21st June 2024 at Hotel Taj Land’s End, Bandra, Mumbai. The objective of this study visit is to share and showcase Indian model of delivering various services through Post Offices.

As a part of ongoing study visit on the third day on 23rd June, the delegates visited International Business Centre (IBC) in the Air Mail Sorting Division, Mumbai.

Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General (Mails Management & Business Development), Maharashtra Circle, received the African delegates at the IBC Mumbai. Commissioner of Customs Harish Dharnia, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Dr. Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Sr. Supdt. Of Air Mail Sorting Division Pandurang Chormale were also present on the occasion.

The African Delegates were briefed about the functioning of the International Business Centre (IBC) Mumbai which is generating a revenue of more than 100 crores consistently since last 2 years. It is a one stop solution for international mails where the Posts, Customs and Drug Controller departments are working under one roof. IBC Mumbai caters services to both retail and bulk customers. All international Postal products are booked and processed here after completing the required compliances from Customs and Drug controller Departments. These articles are dispatched to destination countries through respective office of exchanges present in the same premises. The Delegates were also shown the booking and accounting procedure carried out at IBC Mumbai. Further they were explained about the custom clearance and dispatch procedure.

APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Dr. Sudhir Gopal Jakhere welcomed the delegates. Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General (M & BD), Maharashtra Circle expressed his gratitude towards the delegates and also stated that this is a new beginning towards the relation between India Post and Postal Services of African Countries. Commissioner of Customs Harish Dharnia shared his knowledge and experience regarding custom clearance. Sr. Supdt. Of Air Mail Sorting Division Pandurang Chormale concluded the event by vote of thanks.

The delegates were exhilarated after learning the deep insights of the IBC Mumbai and proceeded to Delhi to perpetuate their study visit.