Independence Day celebrations: Banks to play a pivotal role in economic recovery post-COVID-19, says PNB MD & CEO

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a leading public sector bank, celebrated 75th Independence Day at its corporate headquarters in New Delhi. CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Executive Directors, Chief General Managers and General Managers, following all Covid-19 guidelines. CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao honored the sacrifice made by freedom fighters and soldiers martyred defending the country. He said, "there were several milestones in our prolonged struggle for freedom, from among the Swadeshi Movement is close to our hearts. It reminds us of the government's emphasis on self-reliant India and strengthening the domestic industry, post the Covid-19 crisis."

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:58 AM IST