Inclusive Economic Development is the only way forward for the nation - Yashwant Sinha at 11th edition of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad

“It’s not unusual for the economy to rise or fall. In a globally entwined economy, we cannot divorce ourselves from the global factors. We need to keep non-economic extraneous factors in the record as well. The modern economy also runs on sentiments as sentiments govern consumption and determine demands. So, if society's sentiments are down, consumption decreases which affects the economy negatively,” said Yashwant Sinha, Senior Leader, National Vice President, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Former Union Minister for Finance and External Affairs, Government of India, The session was on “Indian Economy: Beyond the Blame Game” and it revolved around the crucial aspects surrounding the Indian Economy. He suggested that the Sentiments of people and economy go hand in hand and hence it is imperative to keep the sentiments of the Nation high in order to have a good economic growth.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Chancellor of University of Allahabad, MD and CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and Souvic Biswal, Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly (Biju Janata Dal), Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack, Odisha emphasised that were also the key dignitaries who attended the session.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Chancellor of University of Allahabad, MD and CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) emphasised that “Any Country or society becomes prosperous or developed by creating new technology and not by sticking to old thought processes. We can only be world leaders by being materially successful and not by spiritual success. This fast-moving wave of technology will take us towards further development.

Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad was initiated in 2011 by Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government. Today, in its 11th edition as well, he is motivating students to understand and evaluate every aspect of politics and governance and encouraging them to take ownership of the progress of our nation.

Rahul V. Karad, Sharing his thoughts.

All participants of the 11th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad voted on the resolution and appealed to Government of India and State Governments for speedy implementation of New Education Policy with the objective of inclusive economic development. This resolution was proposed keeping in mind the value addition to the economy by young entrepreneurs.

Student speakers shared the dais with eminent personalities to share their thoughts on the session topics and the day concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Jayaraj Rajaiah – HOS, School of Economics, MIT World Peace University.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:07 PM IST