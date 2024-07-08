Inauguration of the State's First Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Facility at MGM

The Stratasys J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer was inaugurated on Friday at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM University. Installed at the University's Innovation, Incubation and Research Centre (IIRC), the 3D printer is the first-of-its-kind facility in Maharashtra and only the third such centre in the country.

The program was graced by Maneesh Kalwaniya,IPS, Dr. Ramandeep Singh, Scientist-D, Neuro-Engineering Lab AIIMS, Delhi, Dr. Dineshsingh Thakur, Director, DIAT, Pune and Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Stratasys, India & Southeast Asia. Former Technical Director of DRDO, Dr. U. Chandrasekhar and Vice President, Medical, Stratasys, Headquarters (Israel) Erez Ben-Zvi, also participated in the program and delivered the keynote address virtually. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal as well as other authorities of MGM University, dignitaries from industry and medical fields and students were present for the ceremony. The program was hosted by Professor Aarti Salunkhe and Professor Sarfaraz Ali.

About 'J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Technology'

The 'J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Technology' is highly useful in contemporary times and is being used in various fields. This technology is extensively utilized for creating anatomical models, biomedical, and biocompatible materials. With the help of this technology, experiments are conducted in surgery, industry, education, healthcare, engineering, automotive, aerospace, gynecology, physiotherapy, and design.

Applications in the Healthcare Sector

This technology will be beneficial for pre-surgical planning before performing surgery on a patient. Due to the unavailability of cadaver organs, performing surgeries becomes difficult, but now it will be possible to create and experiment with such organs using this technology. Additionally, it will help in designing various products and textile design paintings. Engineering and medical fields can collaborate to conduct research through this medium.

Cost of 'J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Technology'

The 'J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Technology' is an advanced technology priced at INR 5 crore. Students, researchers, and experts from all relevant fields at MGM University will be able to use this technology. Though the cost of this technology may seem high, it will bring revolutionary changes across all sectors.

Dignitaries speaking at the event. The following are the statements of the dignitaries

1. Speaking on the topic 'Revolutionizing Healthcare : Harnessing and Synergy for Industry 4.2,' he said, "We have been training surgeons from various countries at AIIMS. The advent of 3D printing has brought about a fundamental change in the healthcare sector, allowing for the creation of specific models, thereby facilitating the preparation and practice necessary for surgery."

: Scientist Dr. Ramandeep Singh

2. "Firstly, I congratulate MGM University on launching the Stratasys J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Technology-Centric Facility. Recently, we have observed the impact of digitalization across nearly all sectors in the country. From aeronautics to healthcare, 3D printing is now widely used. The UGC has been emphasizing connectivity between universities and industry. With the launch of this technology at MGM today, students will have access to various opportunities in research and industry."

: Dr. Y. Chandrashekhar,

Former Technology Director, DRDO

3. "When we change our perspective, we change our life. Nothing is impossible in this world; everything is possible. Our country's military is becoming more technologically adept day by day. The interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach mentioned in the National Education Policy is an example of additive manufacturing. Today, this facility is being launched at MGM, and I urge students to take advantage of it."

: Dr. Dinesh Singh Thakur,

Director, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

4. "We are witnessing a revolution in the healthcare sector due to 3D printing. Similarly, this technology is being widely used in various fields globally. Today, this technology is being launched at MGM University, and I congratulate the university on this achievement."

: Erez Ben Zvi,

Vice President, Medical Stratasys

5. "In contemporary times, we spend very little on research and development. Today, our country invests only 0.7% in this sector, which is a matter of concern. The launch of this facility at MGM today is certainly a joyous occasion. This technology has brought about fundamental changes not only in the healthcare sector but also in other fields, making treatment more dynamic and accessible."

: Dr. Rajiv Bajaj,

Director, Managing Director of Stratasys Limited

6. "MGM University has always been implementing innovative initiatives with the holistic development of students in mind. With this facility now available at the university, many opportunities have opened up for students. Engineering students will be able to learn many things through innovative research."

: Dr. Vilas Sapkal,

Vice-Chancellor, MGM University