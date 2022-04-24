Inauguration of the newly renovated Byculla Railway Station - Heritage Restoration & Beautification Work

On 20th July, 2019 a huge project to restore the ancient heritage architecture of Byculla Railway station, one of India’s oldest stations ( 1853 - 169 years), began with a Bhoomi Poojan and inauguration by the then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

This project has been initiated by Ms Shaina NC Trustee, I LOVE MUMBAI, in loving memory of her father Ex Sheriff of Mumbai and Founder of I Love Mumbai and Giants International, late Padmashree Nana Chudasama with the support of BAJAJ TRUST GROUPS, and ABHA NARAIN LAMBAH ASSOCIATES, as their CSR initiative. With the guidance and cooperation of CENTRAL RAILWAY STAFF and the then General Manager D K Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager S K Jain and the team of Central Railway officials.

Mrs Minal Bajaj and Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Group and Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation funded this huge restoration project of over Rs.4 crore.

Heritage Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah graciously consented to do the project PRO BONO as their CSR initiative in honour of our city of Mumbai.

The task of the entire planning and execution has been completed and they have restored the Byculla Railway Station to its original, ancient, heritage architecture with excellence.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:32 PM IST