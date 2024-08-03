Inauguration Of The 7th Indian Coast Guard Subordinate Officers’ Conclave 2024

The 7th Indian Coast Guard Subordinate Officers’ Conclave 2024 was inaugurated today by Director General Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, at the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Headquarters in New Delhi. The two-day Conclave scheduled on 01- 02 Aug 24 on the theme 'Towards an Inclusive Approach' and comprises of various brainstorming and plenary sessions, along with lectures on holistic living, stress management through Ayurveda, meditation & Yoga, IT, health, HR, and leadership. The event brings together highly motivated and committed Subordinate Officers (SOs) from various Coast Guard units across the country, providing a platform for them to share innovative ideas and thought processes with decision-makers.

Director General Rakesh Pal emphasized in his inaugural address that the Conclave aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of fostering innovative ideas for the inclusive growth of the service, embodying the ethos of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas.”

Key discussions at the event include future inductions in the ICG based on the principles of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the refinement of HR policies for inclusive career growth under the “Karmyogi” initiative, and the enhancement of operational capabilities through advanced technology integration.

The Conclave showcases best management practices derived from principles of good governance, aiming to enhance collective progression, esprit de corps, and cohesiveness across all ranks. The ICG remains dedicated to empowering its Subordinate Officers, ensuring their growth and development as integral members of the force.