Inauguration of Aayam Sports Deck basketball court at MDL

The renovated basketball court named ‘Aayam Sports Deck’ at MDL Residential Colony was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (Retd) Chairman and Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Sunday, 25 July 2021. The total cost of the renovation stood Rs 53 lakhs approximately. The inauguration was followed by an exhibition match by players of the Maharashtra Wheelchair Women Basketball Team. The match exhibited an opportunity to motivate girl children to take up the game. The ceremony was attended by Directors, CVO and MDL Executives staying in the colony.