In the galaxy of PSUs, BEL is ‘Star PSU’

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been selected as “Star PSU” from among all the PSUs of the country by an eminent jury constituted to select the winners of the “Business Standard Annual Awards for Corporate Excellence 2021”.

BEL was chosen by the jury for the honour for its “consistent performance on various financial metrics —sales growth, profit growth, et al. BEL, the jury observed, has proven its tremendous potential with outstanding financial metrics, in the face of competition from the private sector and peers. All this has led to a significant increase in its market valuation over the last three years.

The high-profile eight-member jury, chaired by Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, included JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, KKR India Senior Advisor Sanjay Nayar, AZB & Partners Founder and Managing Partner Zia Mody, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, McKinsey & Company Senior Partner Noshir Kaka, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, and Bain Capital Private Equity Chairman Amit Chandra.

Contribution to the society during the COVID pandemic; environmental, social, governance (ESG) standards; steering the ship during a crisis; and consistent performance were the buzzwords that figured prominently during the jury deliberations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:24 PM IST