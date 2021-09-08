In a big green push CIL starts pilot project to replace use of diesel with LNG in dumpers

In a big push to reduce its carbon footprint, national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has initiated the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers - the big trucks engaged in transportation of coal in mines. This makes significance as the world’s largest coal miner uses over 4 lakh kilolitres of diesel per annum with an annual expense of over Rs. 3,500 crores. The company in association with GAIL (India) Limited and BEML Limited has taken up a pilot project for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100 tonne dumpers working at the subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). CIL on Tuesday signed a MoU with GAIL an BEML to get this pilot project executed. Once the LNG kit successfully retrofitted and tested, these dumpers will be able to run on dual fuel system i.e. both on LNG and Diesel and their operations will be significantly cheaper and cleaner with use of LNG.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:28 AM IST