In order to recognize Excellence, IMC’s Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC RBNQA) Trust presented IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards & IMC Juran Quality Medal on 30 April 2022. The awards were presented by the Chief Guest for the ceremony, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., CMD, Kaya. Mariwala is an Indian entrepreneur who is a role model in Visionary Leadership. His many initiatives focus on Innovation, Societal Improvement and Sustainability. He symbolizes Excellence in true spirit. He spoke on his journey of how he established Marico as one of the most reliable brands in the country.

The IMC Juran Quality Medal for 2021 was bestowed to the renowned scientist Dr. K Sivan, currently Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor and former Secretary, Department of Space and former Chairman, Space Commission also known as “Rocket Man” of India. Dr.Sivan is known for his contribution in development and operationalization of ISRO’s launch vehicle fleet to make India self-reliant in assured access to Space. Dr Sivan in his address shared Reliability Engineering ideas for Green Performance Excellence.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:21 PM IST