The IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trust is completing 25 years of the award process, this 2021. The IMC RBNQ Awards recognizes Indian organizations showcasing Performance Excellence against a set of structured guidelines. To mark this milestone the Trust planned a new initiative – the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial lecture on the birth anniversary of Ramkrishna Bajaj, a great Visionary, business leader and philanthropist. The event was held via the zoom platform on Wednesday, 22 September 2021; 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm.

The first in the series of the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial lecture, it was delivered by Suresh Lulla, Co-Chairman, IMC Quality Improvement & Technology Committee, since inception in 1994. His lecture focused on “Vision of a Visionary. Mission of a Missionary” a perspective of the work and principles of Ramkrishnaji. Lulla shared with the audience the finer nuances and exemplary leadership that encompassed the life of Ramkrishna Bajaj. He shared with the audience on how the seeds of patriotism and virtuousness were sown early on in Ramkrishna Bajaj's life. He was brought up under the personal guidance of none other than Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:08 PM IST