e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI of 372
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

IMC pays tribute to martys of 26/11

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

On the 13th anniversary of Martys’ Day, IMC pays a heartfelt tribute to the heroes at the IMC Memorial. The Foundation Stone for this memorial was laid by the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 26, 2009, and the Memorial was formally inaugurated by the Governor of Maharashtra, in May 2010. The occasion was graced by Mr.Christopher Brown, Political-Economic Chief, Consulate General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mr. Anant Singhania, IMC Vice President, and Mr. Dinesh Joshi, Chairman, International Business Committee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:24 PM IST
Advertisement