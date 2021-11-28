IMC pays tribute to martys of 26/11

On the 13th anniversary of Martys’ Day, IMC pays a heartfelt tribute to the heroes at the IMC Memorial. The Foundation Stone for this memorial was laid by the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 26, 2009, and the Memorial was formally inaugurated by the Governor of Maharashtra, in May 2010. The occasion was graced by Mr.Christopher Brown, Political-Economic Chief, Consulate General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mr. Anant Singhania, IMC Vice President, and Mr. Dinesh Joshi, Chairman, International Business Committee.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:24 PM IST