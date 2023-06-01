IMC to organise seminar on TDS and TCS Provisions on June 2

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, jointly with Bombay Chartered Accountants Society, and Chamber of Tax Consultants is organizing a full-day Hybrid seminar on “TDS and TCS Provisions – a 360° Perspective”

Day & Date : Friday, June 2, 2023

Time : 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Meeting : Hybrid (Online as well as in person)

Venue for) : Walchand Hirachand Hall (4th Floor), IMC Building, IMC Marg

In person ) Opposite Churchgate station, Mumbai -400020

attendees)

This seminar is being organized to understand the major effects of recent and past developments and changes relating to TDS & TCS in a holistic manner.

TDS and TCS provisions have changed and compliances have increased substantially in last few years, impacting MSMEs and other tax payers both big and small. These compliances have become an onerous task with serious repercussions. The consequences of non-compliance or compliance with errors are substantial. The seminar will cover all important and current topics to be dealt with by subject experts and industry representatives through a blend of panel discussions and presentation session.

The seminar will be in a Panel Discussion format where the topics will be discussed in detail by the Industry Experts and Professionals. It will be useful for Tax Managers, Tax Heads, CFOs, Tax Consultants, Tax Practitioners and others keen to keep abreast with the rapid changes in TDS and TCS Provisions.

Topics

Speakers

Panel 1: Issues under Domestic TDS & TCS provisions.

- Issues on TDS under section, 193, 194-O, 194R, 194-Q, 194 BA etc

- TCS provisions u/s 206C particular 206C(1G) and 206C(1H)

Speaker/ Moderator:

CA Samir Kanabar

Panellists:

- CA Vikas Aggarwal

- CA Yogesh Thar

Panel 2: Issues pertaining to Penalty, Prosecution and Compounding procedures under TDS/ TCS regime.

- Penal and Prosecution provision and compounding of offences; Belated filing of returns/ belated payment of taxes; Interest u/s 201 and 201(1A) etc.

Moderator:

CA Atul Suraiya

Panellists:

- Adv. Ajay Singh

- Adv. Taraq Sayed

- CA Siddharth Banwat

Panel 3: Issues related to TDS u/s. 195 from payments to non-residents.

Including issues arising on account of increase in rate of royalty/ FTS taxation under Act, by FA 2023 and issues arising for filing of form 10F.

Key-note Address:

Shri Sangam Shrivastava, Pr. CCIT (IT & TP), West Zone

Moderator:

CA Shabbir Motorwala

Panellists:

- Shri Vijay Shankar (CIT, IT)

- CA Rutvik Sanghvi

- CA Kartik Rao

Panel 4: Procedural issues like portal issues, Rectifications of returns filed; Excess deduction – refund, credit of TDS paid, non-filers checking, Lower deduction of tax; Mechanism for Clarifications; etc.

Key-note Address:

Shri Brajesh Kumar Singh, CCIT(TDS), Mumbai

Moderator:

CA Ameet Patel

Panellists:

- Mr. Priya Ranjan Ghosh CIT(TDS) -1, Mumbai

- Mr. Purushottam Kashyap CIT (TDS) –2, Mumbai

- CA Avinash Rawani

- DGIT (Systems) (to be confirmed)

In view of the importance of the topic and its overall impact on taxpayers, we hope you would surely like to attend this seminar and get more clarifications on related TDS and TCS provisions.

Registration Fee:

Offline seminar (incl. food) - Rs. 750.00 + 18% GST = Rs. 885.00

Virtual webinar - Rs.1,250.00 + 18% GST = Rs. 1,475.00

You may register and make payment online at the following link:

https://www.imcnet.org/events-2059.

Please register your participation at the earliest. If you have opted to attend online, the Zoom joining link will be shared closer to the event.

For any query regarding this event, please write to upendra@imcnet.org / rangan@imcnet.org or contact at 022-71226644.