IMC organises seminar on Sustainable Value Chain Development for Fruits & Vegetables

Agriculture and Food Processing Committee of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised interactive seminar on Sustainable Value Chain Development for Fruits & Vegetables, with a particular focus on food processing, exports, and local markets.

Aashish Barwale, Chairman, Agriculture and Food Processing, IMC and Director, Mahyco, in his welcome speech mentioned that Supply chain efficiency can be boosted with infusion of appropriate technology. A well-established link, in India’s fruits and vegetable supply chain, will ensure proper availability of produce throughout India at a competitive price and time.

Panel Discussion on Food Processing: India and Global Perspective was moderated by Dr Dr. Sudhir Goel, Co Chairman, Agriculture and Food Processing Committee, IMC and Former Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Marketing, Government of Maharashtra. He featured a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities in the food processing industry. The panelists, Ameya Dhupelia - Head of International and New Business, Food and Inns ltd; Rupinder Singh: Head - Contract Manufacturing & Sourcing, Del Monte India provided meaningful insights for the need of backward integration, traceability, sustainability, and input management for crop development. The key takeaway was ‘you need to move backwards to move forward’, highlighting the need for food processing companies to be involved with farmers right from inputs to output to ensure quality, standardization, and price realization for the output.

Aashay Doshi, Co-Chairman, Agriculture and Food Processing, IMC and Director, Bloomfield Agro Products moderated Session on Case Study: Indian Grape Industry: Exports and Local Markets Eric Van Buuren, United Fruits, Netherlands, Vilas Vishnu Shinde, Chairman and Managing Director Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Limited represented that the grape industry across the value chain: from grower / exporters to importers. India produces 30 Lakh ton of grapes, exports 2.5L tons, and Netherlands is the biggest importer with 35% of imports. The key takeaways from the Indian grower side was to focus on diversifying supply to global markets, developing a strong local market in metro cities in India, developing newer varieties of grapes to be globally competitive, and to focus on input management for quality crop development. On the importer side, key takeaways were to work with Indian exporters to manage volumes, to develop stronger relations with super markets to ensure fair prices, and to continue providing timely market guidance to exporters.

Given the increasing costs of freight and inflation, grape growers have also requested government support for import duty reduction / elimination in the EU by way of FTAs and diplomatic agreements. India pays 8% duty on grapes arriving in Netherlands whereas Chile and South Africa have waivers. Additionally, shipping lines have expanded their profits by increasing the freight rates by ~200% from 2019 to 2022, thereby deeply affecting the unit economics of Indian grape exporters. Sustainability of this model needs cooperation from all parties in the value chain, with government support.