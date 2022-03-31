IMC organises oration on Future of Banking

On March 29, the 8th Oration under IMC – Pravinchandra V Gandhi Chair in Banking and Finance was delivered by Mr. Aditya Puri, Former Managing Director, HDFC Bank Ltd. on “Future of Banking” at the Convocation Hall of the University of Mumbai.

In his keynote address, Mr. Puri mentioned that in the current scenario, the customer is the king and banks to be successful should take the lead in giving high quality services quickly and at cheaper rates with the help of technology to the customers. Updated technology is a must for inclusive development. Inclusive development is possible only through technology which is updated. With 50% of GDP and 60% of population from semi-urban and rural areas, these segments offer great opportunities not only for banks but many industries. The banks are still centered on urban areas. To explore more opportunities banks should tie up with technology providers and give different type of services. Covid pandemic followed by the Ukraine War has changed the economic and political equations not only in India but the world over. Awareness of the Climatic changes is increasing, but to adopt to the changes needed in the production method will need more finances. Different payment system will help banks reach out to more customers. The future generation should be trained to overcome new challenges.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor of the Mumbai University, stated that education institutions should discuss ways to help the future generations overcome the challenges with the help of experts. The Universities should resolve to be independent and restructure the syllabus to make it more practical.

While welcoming the Chief Guest, the President, IMC, Mr. Juzar Khorakiwala informed that the oration has been organized at the right time. Digital Technology is helping the banking industry to provide new services and the Government is also encouraging digitalization.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:10 PM IST