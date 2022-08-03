IMC organises meeting between stakeholders of Ports, Shipping and Coastal Waterways and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal On July 30 had a meeting with the stakeholders of Ports, Shipping and Coastal Waterways organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its Chamber in Mumbai.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss and understand various work projects under the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways. Speaking on the occasion Minister said the “PPP model in development of ports and the Ministry’s initiative of Sagarmala will be the finest strategy to make India the world’s powerful nation. Minister further said, that the government will need stakeholders support and contribution to help country progress. Minister also highlighted various opportunities in shipping, ports and waterways.”

Congratulating IMC for its grand history, Minister said the IMC’s experience of contributing to nation building can help the government. The Ministry is working on connecting Indian waterways with coastal shipping. He further added that our country can become Atmanirbhar as we have that potential if we all work together towards that goal. He assured that he would continue engagement with the industry for development of ports and waterways While welcoming the Minister, IMC President, 1Anant Singhania said “India has streamlined and expanded scope for investments in the maritime sector with a focus on developing, maintaining, and operating ports, inland waterways, and shipbuilding in India. Under the Sagarmala Project (2015-2035), over 574 new projects have been identified for implementation by 2035 and an investment to the tune of INR 6 trillion has been invited, including from the private sector, towards areas of areas of port modernization and new port development, port connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialization, and coastal community development. As of September 30, 2019, a total of 121 projects at a cost of INR 302.28 billion (US$4 billion) were completed and 201 projects at a cost of INR 3.09 trillion are under implementation”