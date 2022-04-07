IMC new office bearers 2022-2023

Anant Singhania, Vice-President of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been elected as President and Samir Somaiya, has been elected as Vice-President for the year 2022-23.

Singhania will take over at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Chamber to be held in June 2022 when current President Juzar Khorakiwala will hand over the charge after completing his distinguished one-year term.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:51 PM IST