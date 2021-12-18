IMC donates Rs 25L towards Covid Relief Fund

IMC President, Juzar Khorakiwala presented Iqbal Singh Chahal IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs towards Covid Relief Fund on behalf of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. As a part of the IMC's " Thought Leadership Series," Iqbal Singh Chahal presented his well-known and globally appreciated "Mumbai Covid Model" to combat the pandemic in Mumbai. Chahal's next agenda is by end of January 2022 to make Mumbai fully vaccinated

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:04 PM IST