e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

IMC donates Rs 25L towards Covid Relief Fund

FPJ Bureau
(L to R) Bharti Gandhi, Past President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Nishreen Khorakiwala, President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Roma Singhania, Vice President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Iqbal Singh Chahal, IAS, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Juzar S. Khorakiwala, President, IMC, Anant Singhania, Vice President, IMC, Ajit Mangrulkar, Director General, IMC and Reena Rupani, Member, Executive Committee,IMC Ladies’ Wing |

(L to R) Bharti Gandhi, Past President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Nishreen Khorakiwala, President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Roma Singhania, Vice President, IMC Ladies’ Wing, Iqbal Singh Chahal, IAS, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Juzar S. Khorakiwala, President, IMC, Anant Singhania, Vice President, IMC, Ajit Mangrulkar, Director General, IMC and Reena Rupani, Member, Executive Committee,IMC Ladies’ Wing |

Advertisement

IMC President, Juzar Khorakiwala presented Iqbal Singh Chahal IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs towards Covid Relief Fund on behalf of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. As a part of the IMC's " Thought Leadership Series," Iqbal Singh Chahal presented his well-known and globally appreciated "Mumbai Covid Model" to combat the pandemic in Mumbai. Chahal's next agenda is by end of January 2022 to make Mumbai fully vaccinated

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
Advertisement