IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organises Youth Conclave

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a Youth Conclave – India’s New Blueprint: Come walk the path with the future leaders” on Friday, 23rd July and Saturday 24th July 2021.

The Prime Minister In his message for the Conclave mentioned “New thinking, new energy, new dreams and new zeal of our youth are our strength. The two-day Conclave will provide an ideal platform for policy makers, entrepreneurs and students from various domains to engage in a stimulating exchange of thoughts in a healthy, competitive environment.”

The sessions at the Conclave will engage in discussion founders and CEOs of some of India’s successful start-ups and Unicorns and students drawn from colleges and universities across India and some international universities. Each session will have 10 students who would express their views on one of the above topics assigned to them. It will be a competitive discussion with a winner student adjudged for best narration. Together these young brigade will chart New India’s blueprint at the Conclave which will be published as a White Paper.