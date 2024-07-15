IMC announces seminar on ‘Making Mumbai Future Ready - The Sustainable Way’

The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC), the pre-eminent Association for Industry and Commerce, is organizing a distinctive seminar on the topic ‘Making Mumbai Future Ready - The Sustainable Way’ on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the IMC headquarters in Mumbai. The seminar is an initiative by IMC to initiate a dialogue on importance of sustainability and effects of climate change encompassing key themes like Rain water harvesting, Urban forestry, Waste water recycling, Rural sustainability, Individual carbon footprint, Media and sustainability, Usage of plastic and Disaster planning and management.

The one-day seminar will be helmed by eminent speakers representing the sustainability and climate action initiatives to share their expert views on the topics and educate the attendees. The seminar will strive to transform the city's sustainability environment by showcasing the exciting opportunities for improving the way we design things for a more sustainable world.

Ram Gandhi, Past President and Governor, IMC said; “Climate change's effects are visible to everyone. Our objective is to assemble a team of specialists on a variety of topics, including rainwater harvesting and urban forestry, industrial waste water treatment, urban-rural connectivity, the plastics campaign, and even preparing Mumbai for any potential disaster caused by climate change. As a responsible industry association, we would like to investigate potential solutions in each of these areas."