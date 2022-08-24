IMac Lab worth Rs 3 crore inaugurated at SRMIST

Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, inaugurated the IMac Lab at the School of Computing in the Kattankulathur campus.

Speaking at the inauguration Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, “I am glad that we are able to give good, well-furnished labs for students. The demand for studying Computer Science has increased and such facilities will add to this need.”

Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Dean (CET) Dr. T. V. Gopal, Chairperson (School of Computing) Dr. Revathi Venkataraman among others.

The 8500 square feet lab has 240 high-end Apple computers with 16 core GPU processors that cost about Rs.3 crore. The lab is completely equipped and set up with the necessary hardware and software for computationally intensive research. Undergraduate, post graduate, and research students from different schools can access the lab to investigate cutting-edge technologies including augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, data analytics, and scientific computing via the ubiquitous iOS platform.

This lab is highly equipped to conduct industry brainstorming sessions for various multi-disciplinary project development. It comprises the art of facility for different software product development, product prototyping and mobile applications. This in turn encourages students' start-up operations in the fields of social innovation, social change, and social entrepreneurship. Students of School of Computing also did a Robotic demonstration at the event.