ILLENIUM: The first intercollegiate fest to take place at the DOME NSCI

ATLAS SkillTech University invites you to join them for the grandest edition of ILLENIUM, Mumbai’s premier intercollegiate festival. Taking place in January 2023, this three-day event will bring together talented students from 40+ colleges across India to compete and showcase their skills in 30+ events ranging from Business and Innovation to Sports and Literature over the span of 3 days. ILLENIUM strongly believes in giving back to society and has collaborated with Kshitij - A foundation that supports intellectually challenged adults.

But that's not all; the grand finale of ILLENIUM will take place at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, which will be attended by iconic figures that define an era of entertainment, such as Tushar Shetty, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sushant Divgikar, and Rahill Mehta. This ALL AGE SHOW promises to be a thrilling and energizing celebration of the diverse talents and passions of the next generation of leaders. Whether you are an athlete, artist, or entrepreneur, this is your opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and find inspiration for your own pursuits.

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience - mark your calendars for 19-20-21st January 2023 and join this whirlwind of energy! Get ready to witness the magic of this unforgettable event!

