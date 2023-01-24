ILLENIUM - Created A Legacy. Created History

To quote Andy Warhol, “the idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will” and in our case, a legacy has most certainly been created, a legacy that will continue to live on.

ILLENIUM - 2023 has victoriously come to an end for the year. The 20th and 21st of January had been an absolute whirlwind, on the first day of the event our ILLENIUM OC pulled off something absolutely unbelievable and ground breaking, we had a total of 28 events being conducted on our campus. No other college in the history of intercollegiate fests have ever been able to do that and that makes ILLENIUM first of the legends. These 28 events consisted of various innovative activities catering to everyone’s interest, such as Sepak, E-Sports, Fifa, Poetry and Script Writing, Singing, Dancing, Business Acumen and the list could go on forever!

At first it did seem extremely challenging and almost impossible but seeing the glee on all our participant’s and contingent’s faces made us feel like it’s all worth it and we were not wrong. The second and final day of ILLENIUM was larger than life, for it was conducted at the grand and enormous NSCI Dome, if that in itself was not enough to create history, we had a list of eminent artists and celebrities who graced us with their presence and joined us in celebrating the fest. We were beyond glad and grateful to have in attendance Sargam Koushal, Ritwik Bhowmik, Marzi Pestonji, Benafsha Soonawalla, Geeta Kapur, Tushar Shetty, Ronnie Screwvala, Sushant Divgikar, Shiamak Dawar and none other than the godfather of Bollywood himself Karan Johar as our Chief Guest to name a few.

One can only imagine how resplendent of a gala this was and how proud the ILLENIUM OC felt after putting up such a successful event because after all ‘home is where DOME is’. Both the days had numerous different stalls put up so that our audience and participants could have a luxurious and comfortable time, these stalls have various lip smacking delicacies and hydrating beverages but that is not it, we even had a few stalls displaying their art. How can we miss the backbone of ILLENIUM, our sponsors in this note of gratitude? So eternally grateful to each and every sponsor who had undying faith in us and provided so much support, they made ILLENIUM what it is.

After the glorious end of the Grand Finale at the dome we all left with both eyes and hearts so full for we knew, what we just created is a LEGACY that will never cease to exist in the history of times! ILLENIUM will be back next year and we say this with utmost certainty that it is going to be even grander so brace yourselves for a year as it is going to be yet another mad ride. Until then, we can surely say; We created a legacy. We created history.

