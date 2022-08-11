IIT Delhi wins National Inter-College Crossword Expedition, IIM-Kozhikode 1st Runner up among 16 other finalists

The two-day Grand Finale of the inaugural National Inter-college Crossword Expedition (NICE 22) 2022 was held on 8-9th August 2022 at AICTE Auditorium, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi won the NICE-22 contest by securing 180 marks in the final tally. Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode and SABVMCRI, Bengaluru stood 1st and 2nd runner up with 160 and 120 marks, respectively.

The contest went through two stages – the first an online individual round and the second of five offline zonal finals involving teams of two students each from top-performing institutes. The five zonal finals were held in Guwahati (Northeast), Patna (East), New Delhi (North), Pune (West) and Bangalore (South).

16 teams from institutes of higher education across India participated in the contest to vie for the National Crossword Champion trophy of the three-stage contest that started with a Practice Round on April 2, 2022.

The teams qualified for the Grand Finale were Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; the Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology, Government Engineering College, Vaishali, Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research, Indore (Two teams), Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, University of Delhi, RV College of Engineering, Bangalore, Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Nalanda College of Engineering, Chandi, Hansraj College, Delhi University, Scholar’s Institute of Technology and Management, Guwahati (Two teams); Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore; MCE Society’s Allana College of Pharmacy, Pune and Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

On the Innaugral Day (8th August 2022) , the occassion was graced by Vivek Kumar Singh, IAS, Development Commissioner, Bihar sharing the benefits of Crosswords which helps in improving one’s mental thesaurus, being articulate and learning to face small challenges through crosswords which was followed by an address by Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE welcoming everyone to AICTE.

National Crossword Champion cum Chief Arbiter, NICE 22 Ramki Krishnan also spoke on the occassion reminiscing his own past of participating in crossword competitions.

The expedition was officially innaugrated by Chief Guest Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE urging the students to take up crosswords so as to increase your vocabulary of words, helping them in their career and life. He also talked about the schemes of AICTE particularly Pragati Scheme for Girls, Saksham for the disabilities and Swanath for the martyrs, widows and children whose parents expired from Covid. The competition was conducted by Alan B Cowell, Quiz Master NICE-22.

The Competition started with a pen and paper round followed by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Round for all the qualified teams. The top nine teams who scored the most, in both the initial rounds were qualified for the Quarter Final Rounds. Six teams qualified for the Semi-Finals and they were Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi; Nalanda College of Engineering, Chandi; Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research, Indore; Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode; Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore; Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. All the rounds were competed intensely and even the non-qualifiers lost-out by small margin. The day ended with a vote-of-thanks by Dr.Amit.Dutta, Director, Student Development Cell, AICTE.

The Prize distribution was honoured by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe.

Harshul Sagar and Arush Utkarsh from IIT-secured the first prize stated that this contest has been a great opportunity to participate in this National Level Crossword Contest. Harshul said, "All the participants were highly competitive and demonstrated a great show during the contest. Whereas Arush said, "Such contests not only enhance our thinking ability but also give us ideas of managing our career challenges and daily activities as well."

Amar Mishra and Rajaram K. from IIM Kozhikode and Ayedha Nimisha and Prathama Priyadarshini from SABVMCRI, Bengaluru participated in the crossword contest.

Both the days, large numbers of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Novodya Vidyalaya Samiti Schools witnessed the expedition off-line along with Higher Educational Students Students. The Competition was telecast live on Youtube as well, where many viewers logged in.

Extra-C, a Patna-based civil society initiative, conducted all the contest starting from online to the Finale.