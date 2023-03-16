IIT (BHU) Varanasi organizes Technex

Every year since its inception, IIT (BHU) Varanasi provides a platform for the myriads of intellectuals to showcase their technical skills. In an era where technology and engineering are the driving forces behind innovation, Technex is the perfect event for engineering students to stay ahead of the curve. From events ranging from competitions to workshops, Technex is there for every tech fanatic to provide an opportunity to emblazon their expertise.

And not just the events and workshops, Technex'23 has more at its disposal. From Calling eminent personalities from different realms of science and technology to having an interactive and fun session with them, Technex never fails to amaze its participants.

This year the renowned personality, Gaurav Chaudhary; an Indian YouTuber, blogger, and digital marketer best known for his YouTube channel "Technical Guruji", will be having an interactive session in Technex. Besides this, Sankar Kumar pal, the Computer Scientist who is the President and Former director of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and is a recipient of Padma will be there to guide the students through the world of computing. And Mr Rajagopala Chidamabarm, the Former Principal scientific advisor of the govt of India, will answer the questions ranging across the world of science and technology. With the rapid digitization of the economy and the govt push towards a cashless society, Technex proudly invites Kavitha Subramanian, the co-founder of Upstox, who is best known for her strategic vision and leadership. And to recollect those JEE days, Technex welcomes the one and only Nitin Vijay, who is the founder and CEO of motion education, and TEDx speaker, and who has inspired countless students and made them fall in love with Physics. Above all, the fest is going to be serenaded by the queen of melody, who captivates the stage with her soulful voice, and she is none other than Neeti Mohan herself.

