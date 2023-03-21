IIMCAA Maharashtra Alumni meet organised, new governing body elected

IIMC Alumni Association’s (IIMCAA) Maharashtra chapter organized its annual alumni meet at Press Club on Saturday Evening. The meet was presided by IIMCAA Maharashtra President, Gayatri Shrivastava while Neeraj Bajpai conducted the proceedings.

On this occasion senior alumnus Braj Kishore was felicitated with IFFCO – IIMCAA Connecting Alumni of the year award. A new governing body was also unanimously elected.

Yashmi Yadav was nominated as president while her team includes Braj Kishore as vice president, Krishna Pophale as general secretary, Dheeraj Agarwal was nominated as treasurer, Namrata Natarajan as secretary and Sonam Saini as organization secretary apart from executive committee.

The event was attended by senior alumni of the IIMC from the fields of journalism, advertising, public relations and senior bureaucrats from all over the state including Virendra Mishra, Additional CP, Mumbai Police, Satish Singh, Banker & Senior columnist, noted writer Gajra Kottary, chairman of IIMCAA Medical Care Fund Nitin Pradhan and general secretary of the association Sadhna Arya.