IIM Udaipur’s MBA Batch Of 2021-23 Sets New Benchmarks In The Final Placements

IIM Udaipur on Thursday shared the top line figures of its recently concluded final placements of its flagship 2-year MBA Course, graduating in April 2023. IIM Udaipur is one of the only 4 IIMs that follow the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS) and will be posting a detailed report on its website when the external audit of the same concludes.

The 2-year MBA batch of 2021-23 has a student count of 305, out of which 301 students were seeking placement support. At the close of the final placement season, the figures showed a remarkable increase of 14% in the average CTC and 16% in the Median. The Highest CTC stood at Rs. 36 lakhs/annum. The top 25% of the batch got an average CTC of Rs. 28 lakhs/annum, and the top 50% bagged an average of Rs. 24 lakhs/annum. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at 20.3 lakhs/annum.

Pre-Placement offers through summer internships rose by 30%, indicating a growing acceptance by the industry of IIMU student talent, evaluated through the summer projects and allied performance at work.

The Institute has completed only eleven years since its foundation and captured the decade since its foundation with the hashtag #10YearsUnstoppable. Besides its focus on research and transformative learning, it has gained distinctive prominence through its Global Rankings, Accreditation, and various initiatives, including setting up Centers of Excellence in important areas like Digital, Supply Chain, and Healthcare. It is also the only B-School in India to have a Consumer Culture Lab.

In FT Rankings MIM Top 100 Global Rankings 2022, IIM Udaipur is only the IIM, along with IIM Bangalore, to be ranked in the Top 100 for a consecutive 4th year. IIM Udaipur is also the youngest B-school on the list. In QS Top 150+ MIM Global Rankings 2022, IIMU remains the youngest B School in the World and is amongst only 7 IIMs to be included in the list.

Speaking on the Placement outcomes, Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "I am happy to see our students achieve unprecedented success in their final placements. Our focus on industry-relevant curriculum, practical learning, and mentorship has paid off, and our graduates are now thriving in top companies across various sectors. We are dedicated to maintaining this momentum and equipping our students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their careers and make a positive impact on the global business environment."

Some of the prominent re-visiting recruiters for final placements include Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bain and Company, Bajaj Auto, BNY, Cisco, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, JPMC, McKinsey, Pidilite, PWC, Wells Fargo, and others. Some of the new recruiters included Adani Group, Bank of America, Clearing Corporation of India, Everest Group, Godrej & Boyce, Orient Electric, SBI Capital Markets, Schneider Electric, Shalina Healthcare, State Street, and Times Group, amongst others.