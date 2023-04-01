IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run breaks Guinness World Records for a peace campaign with highest pledges

IIFL Group, which is one of India’s largest financial services conglomerates, today said that ‘IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run’ is the new Guinness World Records title holder for the highest number of pledges for a peace campaign in one week.

An official judge from Guinness World Records verified and confirmed that IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run received 70,728 pledges online at https://ahimsarun.com/ during the stipulated period (16 March to 23 March 2023) making it the Guinness World Records title holder for the highest number of pledges for a peace campaign in one week. More than one lakh to participate in the 85 Runs that will be held in 65 locations in India and 20 Global Locations including US and UK

This achievement has been accredited with a message from our Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji, wherein he said, "During Amrit Kaal, our paths and destination for the future are clear - to build a vibrant, healthy and self-reliant India. I am sure that the focus on Ahimsa and fitness that is fostered by the 'Ahimsa Run' will motivate people towards it."

The IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run aims at creating awareness for a better world to stop wars, hatred and bring peace and nonviolence in our surroundings.

‘Ahimsa’ means forgiveness, positivity, cosmic love, strength and brotherhood. Ahimsa is Shakti and in today’s trying and turbulent times, we all need to come together and show our Shakti (strength). And what better day one can choose for IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run than just before Mahavir Jayanti, when we pay respect to Lord Mahavir - Lord of Forgiveness. This is a run for all communities, genders and age group. The idea of the run is collective strength and inclusion.

The run has been endorsed by many public personalities across India and aims to initiate the younger generation towards peace and nonviolence at an early age to create a future generation where war and violence will become a thing of the past.