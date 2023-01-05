e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIIC Outreach Programme held at SSE

IIC Outreach Programme held at SSE

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Department of Biosciences at SIMATS School of Engineering carried out an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Outreach Programme as a part of the Institution's Innovation Council. About 150 students and faculty members from Loyola International School in Chembarabakkam, Chennai, were invited as a part of the programme. The various research and entrepreneurship facilities in the institution were accompanied by and demonstrated by faculty from SIMATS School of Engineering.

This team spent about five hours touring the institute's operational Robotics, Drone, 3D Printing, Paper Recycling, and Aquaponics Systems before interacting with the faculty members. Additionally, students participated in a practical workshop on flying drones and recycling paper.

The students received a wonderful and nourishing introduction to the institution's internal facilities and thanked for the arrangement of the visit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jaskeerat Kaur Virk crowned 1st runner up at Mood Indigo beauty pageant

Jaskeerat Kaur Virk crowned 1st runner up at Mood Indigo beauty pageant

IIC Outreach Programme held at SSE

IIC Outreach Programme held at SSE

Sanjay Mudaliar joins IOB as executive director

Sanjay Mudaliar joins IOB as executive director

Eleven employees of Western Railway felicitated with GM’s Safety Award

Eleven employees of Western Railway felicitated with GM’s Safety Award

Central Railway creates history, records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on Indian...

Central Railway creates history, records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on Indian...