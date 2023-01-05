IIC Outreach Programme held at SSE

The Department of Biosciences at SIMATS School of Engineering carried out an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Outreach Programme as a part of the Institution's Innovation Council. About 150 students and faculty members from Loyola International School in Chembarabakkam, Chennai, were invited as a part of the programme. The various research and entrepreneurship facilities in the institution were accompanied by and demonstrated by faculty from SIMATS School of Engineering.

This team spent about five hours touring the institute's operational Robotics, Drone, 3D Printing, Paper Recycling, and Aquaponics Systems before interacting with the faculty members. Additionally, students participated in a practical workshop on flying drones and recycling paper.

The students received a wonderful and nourishing introduction to the institution's internal facilities and thanked for the arrangement of the visit.