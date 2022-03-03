IG CRPF, M&N Sector, congratulates CRPF Polo Team on its victory

The Polo team of CRPF Imphal Group Centre won the Ist District Level Sangol Kangjei Tournament held between 23-27 February 2022 at Thoubal District, Manipur. The Tournament was organized by Ikop Ningthou Sangol Kangjei Club, Khangabok at Thoubal District.

Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IGP, Manipur & Nagaland Sector, CRPF and Madan Kumar, DIG, GC Imphal, CRPF congratulated the team for their excellent performance. They ensured the team of all possible institutional support to encourage their participations in future tournament. The winning team comprised of Head Constable W. Dhiken Singh, Head Constable O. Samarjit Singh. Head Constable M. Ropen Singh, Head Constable A, Shyamananda Singh and Constable H. Dracula Khooman under the captaining of Head Constable W.Dhiken Singh.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:16 PM IST