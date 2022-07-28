IDBI Bank inaugurates new regional office at Jodhpur, Rajasthan

IDBI Bank on July 26, announced the opening of its new Regional office at Jodhpur at 17, Commercial Complex, Ratanada, Jodhpur. The Region comprises IDBI Bank branches spreads over 11 districts of Rajasthan. It also houses IDBI Bank’s Assets, Liabilities, Credit Solution Centre spoke location, Retail Asset Center, Recovery, Collection and other departments. The Regional Office was inaugurated by Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank in the presence of Sri Ranjan Kumar Rath, Chief General Manager and Zonal Head and Siddhartha Kumar, Regional head, Jodhpur. This new Regional Office will cater to IDBI Bank’s expansion plans and the identified business opportunities in the Jodhpur Region for its retail loan segment.

Speaking on the inauguration, Suresh Khatanhar, DMD, IDBI Bank said, “With this expansion, we are aiming to achieve substantial growth in our product and service offerings in the retail segment towards the varied banking needs of our customers. This initiative aligns with the Bank overall plan to add more than 10,000 new customers and achieve business growth of more than 15% in the current financial year for Jodhpur Region.” The Bank has embarked upon several sophisticated digital initiatives for the customer delight.