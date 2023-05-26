IDA collaborates with Saveetha Dental College to exploring rotary endodontics techniques

Saveetha Dental College, recognized as a top college with a Global QS Subject ranking 13 and ranked No 1 in India by NIRF in 2022, collaborated with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) Thiruvallur branch to host a two-day workshop held recently. The primary objective of the workshop was to equip general dentists with the necessary skills to incorporate Rotary Endodontics into their routine clinical practice, enabling them to achieve predictable treatment outcomes.

The participants were guided through the rotary protocol through demonstrations and hands-on courses, which were held in the cutting-edge Virtual Reality and Simulation Academy (VIRSA) Lab, and the course was sponsored by Coltene India.

The program offered a comprehensive curriculum, including the fundamentals of rotary endodontics, rubber dam isolation, recent advances in access opening, and the basics of rotary instruments. Participants received hands-on training with endomotors and apex locators, followed by obturation exercises.

The program concluded with a live demonstration of intraoral scanning in a patient, highlighting CAD CAM (Computer-aided Designing, Computer-aided Manufacturing) crown designing and fabrication.