ICSI-WIRC organises Zero Grievance Day and Mock Interview on July 19

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022, on 19th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC observed “Zero Grievance Day” at WIRC Premises. Around 18 students visited WIRC premises with their grievances and same has been resolved by Bannashankar Dasari, Jr. Exe. Assistant, WIRO, Mumbai. ICSI-WIRC conducted “Mock Interview” for the students who are eligible for training and the session was taken by esteemed speaker CS Mayank Arora, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai. Around 30 students attended the session.

