ICSI-WIRC organises Zero Grievance Day and Mock Interview on July 19

As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022, on 19th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC observed “Zero Grievance Day” at WIRC Premises. Around 18 students visited WIRC premises with their grievances and same has been resolved by Bannashankar Dasari, Jr. Exe. Assistant, WIRO, Mumbai. ICSI-WIRC conducted “Mock Interview” for the students who are eligible for training and the session was taken by esteemed speaker CS Mayank Arora, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai. Around 30 students attended the session.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)