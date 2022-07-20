ICSI-WIRC organises Session on “Communication Soft Skills”

As a part of celebration of “Student Month July-2022”, on 12th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted two sessions on “Communication Soft Skills” through Physical Mode on 1st & 5th Floor Auditorium separately. Session has been delivered by CS Harmeet Kaur and CS Sachin Toraskar. Around 100 students of the ICSI attended the event.

